Rajkot observes shutdown for Rupani; commercial establishments, schools remain closed

Rajkot, Jun 14 (PTI) Rajkot city in Gujarat observed a half-day shutdown on Saturday to pay tribute to former chief minister Vijay Rupani who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Rajkot is the hometown of Rupani. From a common BJP worker, he went on to become councillor, mayor, MLA two times from Rajkot West and then CM for two terms between 2016 and 2021.

To mourn his untimely demise, the Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry had on Friday appealed to traders, shopkeepers and owners of commercial establishments to keep their businesses shut till Saturday afternoon.

Honouring the call, businesses and establishments remained shut in Rajkot city till afternoon along with 600 private and grant-in-aid schools.

He was the BJP's in charge for Punjab at the time of his death.

His mortal remains are yet to be DNA matched with his relatives.