Rajkot silver theft: Police recover another 40 kg, one more held

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The crime branch of Ahmedabad police has recovered another 40 kg of silver and arrested one more accused in connection with the theft of 120 kg of silver jewellery worth about Rs 1 crore from a house in Rajkot, officials said on Tuesday.

The crime branch has so far recovered 80 kg of the stolen booty in two operations while one accused is still absconding, it said in a statement.

Mangusingh Rathore was apprehended late Monday night near Mango Cinema in Naroda following a search operation, officials said.

A search of Rathore's residence led to the recovery of 40 kg of silver, including 30 kg of original silver jewellery and 10 kg of silver in melted form.

Police also seized a furnace and other tools allegedly used to melt the stolen jewellery to destroy their original identity.

Earlier, police had arrested Pradeep Prajapati and recovered 40 kg of silver from his possession in the same case.

The theft had taken place from a residential area in Rajkot city on February 4.

Silver prices have soared significantly over the last one year.