Rajmata Jijau Garden new green lung of Thane city

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A park with over 15,000 plants representing various medicinal and rare species in Manpada area will be an additional green lung in the busy city which will also serve as a natural setting for interactive learning for students.

The newly-developed Rajmata Jijau Udyan (Oxygen Park) was inaugurated by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Monday.

The 3.5-acre park, developed under the Integrated Park Development Program, is designed not only for recreation but also for learning and health benefits.

The park features over 15,000 plants representing more than 100 medicinal and rare species, making it an ideal outdoor classroom for schoolchildren to explore plant life, sustainability, and wellness, officials said.

Sculptures of Ayurvedic legends such as Dhanvantari, Acharya Charak, and Acharya Sushruta further enrich its educational value.

The park also includes QR-coded information boards for interactive learning, a 500-meter walking trail, an artificial lake, and bird-friendly lighting.

"If each student plants two trees and takes responsibility for their care, we will create a generation that values the environment," Shinde said on the occasion. PTI COR NSK