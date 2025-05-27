Rajnath approves execution model for 5th-gen fighter jet project

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cleared the "execution model" to design and produce India's ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet -- the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA).

India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

AMCA along with the Tejas light combat aircraft are planned to be the mainstays of the Indian Air Force.

The defence ministry on Tuesday said Singh has approved the "execution model" for AMCA that will be developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in cooperation with industry partners.

The approval for the the critical step for development of the aircraft came against the backdrop of increasing focus on bolstering India's air power in view of China's rapid stride in the domain.

"In a significant push towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model," the defence ministry said.

The "execution model" approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on competitive basis, it said.

"They can bid either independently or as joint venture or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

"This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector," it said.

The cabinet committee on security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given in-principle approval to the fighter jet programme last year.

The initial development cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.

The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.

India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), at present, does not have a fifth-generation fighter jet.

China already has Chengdu J-20 jets that it claimed to be a fifth-generation air superiority fighter with precision strike capability.

The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.