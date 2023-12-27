Rajnath asks troops to win people's hearts, assures justice to 3 slain civilians

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Assuring justice to families of three civilians allegedly killed in Army custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged troops to win the hearts of people and not make "mistakes" that may hurt citizens.

Singh also said he had full faith in the Army that it will wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory as he lauded the troops for their sacrifice, steadfastness, commitment and devotion in safeguarding the nation.

The minister's statement comes amid the outrage that sparked in the wake of three civilians being found dead in Poonch district on December 22 allegedly after they were picked up by the security forces for questioning in connection with an ambush on two Army vehicles that had left four soldiers dead a day earlier.

Accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Singh flew to Rajouri district soon after his arrival in Jammu to review the security situation, especially in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch where terror attacks and infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) have witnessed a spike this year.

He also met the families of the slain civilians, visited the victims of "torture" at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital before chairing a closed door security review meeting at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

Addressing the troops at a military garrison in Rajouri, the defence minister lauded the troops for their bravery.

"I believe in your bravery and steadfastness...Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," Singh, flanked by General Pande and LG Sinha, said.

Four soldiers died and three others were injured when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on December 21.

Three civilians -- Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32)-- were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack. They were found dead the next day. Soon, video clips purportedly of torture of the detained civilians went viral on social media.

Asking the troops to be more vigilant, Singh said "such incidents (ambush) cannot be taken for granted. I know you are alert to the situation but feel more alertness is required. I want to assure you that the government stands with you and your welfare is our top priority".

In an apparent reference to the killing of three civilians, the defence minister asked the troops to avoid "mistakes that hurt the citizens of the country".

"The Indian Army is not considered an ordinary force in the world. The people accept that the Army is much more powerful than ever and also well-equipped compared to the past. You are the guardians of the nation but alongside protecting the country, you need to win the hearts of the citizens. It is a big responsibility on your shoulders," the minister said.

He stressed on the need to adopt more serious approach by meeting the people, listening to their problems and raising those issues at appropriate level for redressal.

Singh paid his tributes to the fallen soldiers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

"I want to assure you that given the seriousness of the incident, required and appropriate steps would be taken. For us, every soldier is a part of the family and his life is very precious...anyone eyeing our soldiers is not acceptable to us," he said.

Later, the defence minister met the families of the slain civilians and assured justice to them and also visited the GMC hospital Rajouri to enquire about the health of four persons who were admitted in the hospital after being subjected to alleged torture by the Army.

Several District Development Council (DDC) members, former legislators and civil society members were also present at the meeting between the defence minister, Lt Governor and the families of the deceased civilians.

"Please have faith in us. Nobody can bring back to life of those who have died. But there will be justice," Singh told five members of three families of the deceased and further said that they are all pained at the loss of lives in Poonch.

"We all -- I, LG Sahib and Prime Minister Ji -- are pained," he told the kin in presence of Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and IGP Anand Jain.

"Whatever has happened...there will be justice," the defence minister told reporters at the GMC hospital where he had reached after meeting the families of the deceased civilians at Dak Bungalow.

Four people -- Mohd Zulfkar, his brother Mohd Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohd Farooq -- were admitted in the GMC hospital, Rajouri last Friday after they were allegedly beaten up by the troops in Thanamandi area of Rajouri during the anti-terrorist operation. The search for terrorists is going on in both Surankote and Thanamandi forest belt.

"The defence minister met the families of the civilians, civil society and assured action against the guilty after an inquiry into the incident," former MLC Shahnaz Ganai, who was present in the meeting at Dak Bungalow, told PTI.