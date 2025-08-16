Rajnath, Baba Ramdev pay homage to Shibu Soren at his ancestral village in 'Shraddh' ceremony

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday equated Shibu Soren to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said that the former chief minister of Jharkhand had dedicated his life to uplifting the poor.

Singh, along with several political leaders and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, was at Nemra to attend the 'Shraddh' ceremony of Soren.

"As far as I have known him, he was of a simple nature. If any warrior has taken birth in a tribal community after Birsa Munda, it was 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren. His loss is irreparable. He was very simple. He dedicated his life to the poor. I came to pay tributes to him on behalf of the Centre and my party," Singh said.

Among those who paid homage to the veteran tribal leader were yoga guru Baba Ramdev, BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and MP Pappu Yadav.

Choubey said Shibu Soren's journey from the forests of Jharkhand to Parliament was incredible.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also visited Nemra, around 70 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 'Shraddh' ceremony of the former Jharkhand chief minister.

The 81-year-old political leader died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. His death marked the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder played a key role in Jharkhand's creation.

"In view of the high footfall, massive security arrangements have been made. A dedicated control room has been established at Nemra to manage public safety and traffic regulation," an official said.

"The security deployment includes 10 IPS officers, 60 deputy superintendents of police, 65 inspectors, and over 2,500 police personnel.

"Multi-agency teams comprising police, administrative staffers, and volunteers will remain operational 24/7 to ensure effective crowd management, emergency response, and law and order," he said.

Arrangements were also made for the ceremony in adherence to tribal customs.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been camping in the village since August 5.

He has directed senior officials to ensure seamless coordination for services such as transportation, sanitation, food distribution, healthcare, accommodation, and public safety.

"To facilitate smooth movement, more than 300 e-rickshaws are operating between the designated parking zones and the event site. Three large parking areas have been developed, each equipped with bio-toilets.

"Additionally, rest areas and dedicated pedestrian pathways have been constructed for ease of visitors," the official said.

Catering arrangements have been made at three large dining pandals, where traditional 'Shraddh' meals and prasad are being served.

A special exhibition and memorial gallery has also been set up to commemorate the life and legacy of Guruji, as Shibu Soren was popularly known.

The exhibition features photographs from his political career, with a particular focus on his contributions to tribal welfare and public service.

The 'Shraddh' ceremony is witnessing significant public participation.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar), Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, is one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights of tribals.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist A K Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto during a public meeting at Golf Ground, Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions.

Soren's grassroots mobilisation against feudal exploitation is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, steered by him and others, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

Soren's influence was not confined to state politics.

He was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka. He became a Rajya Sabha MP in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as Union Coal Minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006. PTI NAM ACD