Rajnath begins 2-day Morocco visit on Sunday; both sides to ink defence pact

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate a plant set up by Tata Advanced Systems for production of wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning Sunday.

The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

Singh's visit to Morocco will also be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

"Both sides are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of defence," the defence ministry said.

The MoU will provide for an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages, it said.

Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties, the ministry said in a statement.

It said Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry.

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.

Singh will also call on Morocco's industry and trade minister Ryad Mezzour to explore avenues for industrial collaboration.

He will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in Rabat.