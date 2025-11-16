Rajnath blames 'Leftist historians' for 'ignoring' Pasi community's contributions to freedom struggle

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the contributions of the Pasi community and other marginalised groups to India's freedom struggle have not received the place they deserve in mainstream history, and blamed “Leftist historians” and earlier governments for ignoring their sacrifices.

Speaking at an event here to pay tributes to ‘Veerangana’ Uda Devi Pasi, remembered for her heroics in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, on her martyrdom day, Singh said India's “Independence movement was often projected as if it was led only by a few families, select leaders or certain privileged sections”.

“Dalits, tribals, backward classes and women warriors showed unparalleled bravery and sacrifice to add strength to the freedom struggle. They were equal participants and deserved equal recognition,” Singh said.

Many heroes from these communities should not only have been part of history books, but they “should have been revered”, the defence minister said.

“However, Leftist historians, to suit their convenience, sidelined the valour and sacrifice of these leaders. Earlier governments too failed to give due respect to the heroes from the Pasi and Dalit communities,” Singh said.

The defence minister recalled the legacy of Maharaja Bijli Pasi, a contemporary of Prithviraj Chauhan, crediting him with establishing Bijnor and ruling over a prosperous region.

“The construction of 12 strong forts during his reign reflects not only his prosperity but also his strength and strategic ability,” he said, adding that their stories were neglected due to “our own shortcomings in documenting their contributions”.

He also remembered Maharaja Satan Pasi, Maharaja Lakhan Pasi, Maharaja Suheldev, Rani Avantibai and Uda Devi, saying their names “should have been written in golden letters”.

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inclusion of these icons in the state's curriculum and the development of Suheldev memorial projects in Bahraich, Singh said, “I want to thank and congratulate Yogi ji. I could have never imagined a chief minister who would work with such commitment for these communities.” He also said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have consistently worked to bring the forgotten heroes before the nation.

“During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, and presently under Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to honour the unsung freedom fighters who gave a new direction to the Independence movement,” he said.

Calling equality and social harmony essential for national unity, Singh said the Modi government has ensured adequate representation for the marginalised communities, including in the Union Council of Ministers.

“Politics should not be for gaining power, but for building society. Our government's schemes, whether Central or state, have benefitted the most deprived sections,” Singh said. PTI CDN ARI ARI