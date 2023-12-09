Rajnath calls for caution against divisive ideologies

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined the need to exercise caution against the ideologies which aim to divide the society, saying they must be rejected outright.

Addressing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards ceremony here, Singh appealed to the corporate sector to rise above compulsory obligations and focus more on voluntary contributions for the upliftment of the nation.

He highlighted the difference between voluntary contributions and legal liabilities, saying even Rs 5 given voluntarily for the welfare of the country manages to establish a people connect much deeper than Rs 100 paid as tax, an official release quoted him as saying.

Singh said that people need to know about the kinds of interventions that are benefiting society and also those that aren't.

Commending the socially conscious people, especially corporates, for their contributions, the Union minister termed it as a responsibility of the country to recognise these individuals.

Singh emphasised that be it the people or the government, the basic objective must be to establish a better nation. He called to leverage the synergy of social responsibility interventions and government programmes with a focus on convergence.

The minister urged the corporate sector to pay attention to the efficiency of the social responsibility interventions as much as they focus on effective resource utilisation for their company.

He, however, urged to exercise caution against the ideologies which aim to divide the society, stating that they must be rejected outright. PTI MR NSK