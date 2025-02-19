Rajnath congratulates Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Rekha Gupta on being named as the new chief minister of Delhi and said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city will become the developed capital of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting here this evening.

The BJP announced that Gupta, MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will be the new chief minister of Delhi.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt. @gupta_rekha ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital ('Viksit Rajdhani') of developed India ('Viksit Bharat')," Singh posted on X soon after her name was announced by the saffron party.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Gupta, who along with her Cabinet ministers will take oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, will be the fourth woman chief minister of the capital after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.