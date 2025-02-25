Rajnath describes ICG as one of world's most efficient marine forces

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has grown into a formidable, trustworthy and one of the world's most efficient marine forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an investiture ceremony of the force, Singh, shedding light on the emergence of unconventional threats, called upon the ICG to remain alert of challenges such as cyber attacks, data breach and radar disruption in addition to dealing with conventional threats.

Lauding the ICG's operations, he said it apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates, apart from carrying out a major drug seizure of about Rs 37,000 crore in the last one year, according to the defence ministry.

In addition, ICG saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured people, he noted.

"Geographically, India is surrounded by sea on three sides and its coastline is vast. The nation's strategic security faces two types of threats," Singh said.

"The first is war which is dealt by the armed forces, and the second are the challenges of piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing for which the marine forces, especially ICG, are always alert," he added.

The defence minister said the ICG is working proactively to tackle these challenges and that it is a key player in ensuring strategic security.

The ICG has grown into a formidable, trustworthy and one of the world's most efficient marine forces, he said.

The defence minister also conferred gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to several ICG personnel.

A total of 32 medals -- six President's Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), 11 Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and 15 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) -- for 2022, 2023 and 2024 were conferred at the event held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Congratulating the award winning personnel, Singh described the medals as not just a memento, but a symbol of bravery, perseverance and unwavering resolve towards maintaining the honour of the tricolour.

He commended the personnel for their efforts in ensuring coastal security, organisational efficiency, seizure of drugs, rescue operations and international exercises.

Singh asserted that the vision of a secure and prosperous India can only be realised if its security system is robust and the forces are strong.

The defence minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to increasing the efficiency of ICG.

"The Indian Coast Guard has been allocated Rs 9,676.70 crore for the financial year 2025-26, which is 26.50 per cent more than the previous budget. It is a crucial step towards modernising ICG," he said.

"In addition, the procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, six next generation offshore patrol vessels and 18 next generation fast patrol vessels has been approved to make ICG stronger," he said.

Singh acknowledged the ICG's focus on technological advancements, while commending the foundation laying of the Digital Coast Guard project.

All these efforts will continuously strengthen the ICG to effectively deal with conventional and unconventional threats, he said, assuring the government's full support in achieving this objective. PTI MPB KVK KVK