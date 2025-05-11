Rajnath describes Operation Sindoor as demonstration of India's strong will against terrorism

New Delhi: The Indian military displayed courage and restraint and has given a befitting reply to Pakistan by attacking many of its military bases, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking virtually at an event in Lucknow to inaugurate a BrahMos production unit, Singh said Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will to fight terrorism.

It was a demonstration of India's strong will against terrorism, he said on the operation.

Operation Sindoor was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian military punished those terrorists who wiped off vermilion of many families, he added.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the new India will take effective action against terrorism on both sides of the border, he said.

The Indian military, he said, never targeted Pakistan's civilians, but that country targeted civilian areas and places of worship in India.

The world has seen how India entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack, he added.

We not only took action against military bases near the border but the might of Indian forces was felt even in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is located, he said.