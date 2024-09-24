Rajnath exhorts ICG to become technology-oriented force

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday exhorted the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to become a technology-oriented force to deal with conventional and future national security threats.

In an address at the Coast Guard Commanders' Conference, he also reaffirmed the government's resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Coast Guard.

The defence minister described the ICG as India's foremost force, ensuring the security of the country's vast coastline through constant monitoring of the Exclusive Economic Zone.

He described the contribution of ICG in protecting the nation from internal disasters as "unparalleled", according to the defence ministry.

In his remarks, he emphasised on the need to move forward from being a human-oriented to a technology-oriented force to deal with conventional as well as emerging threats in today's "unpredictable times".

"The world is going through a phase of technological revolution. In this era of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology and drones, the field of security is witnessing significant changes," Singh said.

"Given the current geopolitical situation, maritime threats will increase in the future. We need to be alert and ready," he said.

"The importance of manpower will always remain, but the world should know us as a technology-oriented Coast Guard," Singh added.

He underlined the importance of ultra-modern technology on maritime borders, stating that it acts as a force multiplier to further strengthen the security system of the country.

While Singh stressed on the benefits of incorporating latest technology, he exhorted the commanders to remain wary of its negative side.

He termed technology as a double-edged sword and called upon ICG to be proactive, vigilant and prepared to tackle the potential challenges, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh reiterated the commitment of the government to modernise and bolster the armed forces and ICG with indigenous platforms and equipment.

On the efforts being made to attain 'Aatmanirbharta', he said 31 ships for ICG, worth more than Rs 4,000 crore, are being built by Indian shipyards.

He also highlighted the approvals accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council to enhance the capabilities of ICG, which include procurement of multi-mission maritime aircraft, software defined radios, interceptor boats, Dornier aircraft and next generation fast patrol vessels.

Asserting that the three services are evolving themselves with changing times, Singh urged the ICG to continue improving itself, creating a unique identity, gaining expertise in its domain, and moving forward with renewed vigour.

The defence minister also paid tributes to late ICG Director General Rakesh Pal who passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai recently.

Singh described Pal as a capable officer whose untimely death, he said, is an "irreparable loss".