Rajnath flags off first ever tri-services all-women circumnavigation sailing voyage

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A historic tri-services all-women circumnavigation sailing voyage to cover approximately 26,000 nautical miles, including some of the world's most dangerous waters, over the next nine months was flagged off on Thursday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ten women officers onboard sailing vessel Triveni are part of the expedition named 'Samudra Pradakshina', billed as the first such tri-services voyage in the world.

The expedition began from Mumbai's Gateway of India and the defence minister flagged it off virtually from Delhi.

In his address, Singh described the voyage as a glowing symbol of 'Nari Shakti', the collective strength, unity and jointness of the three services, self-reliant India and its military as well as diplomatic vision.

"Over the next nine months, 10 women officers will sail onboard the indigenously-built Indian Army sailing vessel (IASV) Triveni on an easterly route covering approximately 26,000 nautical miles," the defence ministry said.

"They will cross the Equator twice, round the three great Capes - Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope -- covering all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage," it said.

As per the plan, the team will also make four international port calls before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.

The crew includes expedition leader Lt Colonel Anuja Varudkar, deputy expedition leader Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju, and Major Karamjeet Kaur, Major Omita Dalvi, Captain Prajakta P Nikam, Captain Dauli Butola, Lt Commander Priyanka Gusain, Wing Commander Vibha Singh, Squadron Leader Aruvi Jayadev and Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were present with Defence Minister Singh during the virtual flag-off .

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other senior officials were present at Gateway of India.

The defence minister said 'Samudra Pradakshina' is not only a voyage onboard a ship, but also a journey of discipline and willpower.

"During the expedition, our officers may face numerous challenges, but their flame of determination will pierce through the darkness. They will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits," he said.

Singh also described the expedition as a shining example of the government's commitment towards jointness among the three services.

"We believe that when there is a feeling of jointness among the Armed Forces, even the biggest challenge seems small," he said.

Triveni, the 50-foot vessel, has been built indigenously in Puducherry.

The vessel reflects India's confidence in defence innovation and technology, Singh said.

The 10-member team has undergone three years of rigorous training, beginning with smaller offshore expeditions on class B vessels and advancing to IASV Triveni, a class A yacht acquired in October 2024.

Their preparation included progressively challenging voyages along India's western seaboard and a landmark international expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back earlier this year that validated their seamanship, endurance, and self-sufficiency, the ministry said in a statement.

The circumnavigation will follow the strict norms of the World Sailing Speed Record Council, requiring the crossing of all longitudes, Equator crossings and completion of over 21,600 nautical miles under sail alone, without use of canals or powered transit, it said.

The most formidable phase will be the rounding of Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean during December 2025-February 2026, it added.

Crossing the Southern Ocean with massive swells, freezing winds, and unpredictable storms is regarded as the ultimate test of seamanship.

Crews typically work in watch systems (e.g. four hours on/four hours off), handling sails, navigation, maintenance, and cooking, while managing sleep deprivation and harsh weather.

During the expedition, the team will also carry out scientific research in collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography. This includes study of micro-plastics, documentation of ocean life and raising awareness about marine health.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston of the UK was the first to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation in 1969.

In India, Captain Dilip Donde (retd) completed the first solo circumnavigation (2009-10) and Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd) was the first Indian to circumnavigate non-stop in 2012-13.

Navika Sagar Parikrama (2017-18) and Navika Sagar Parikrama-II (2024-25) by the Indian Navy on INSV Tarini have been examples of previous successful circumnavigation expeditions.