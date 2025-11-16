Rajnath hails Dalit fighter Uda Devi, remembers her pluck during 1857 uprising

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Dalit resistance fighter Uda Devi Pasi for her courage and defiance against the British rule, saying her life continues to inspire every citizen of the country.

Speaking at a tribute event in Lucknow, Singh said Uda Devi's resolve only grew stronger after the British killed her husband in the fight.

"When Uda Devi saw the mortal remains of her martyred husband, her courage increased even further. She vowed to avenge his death," he said about the 1857 uprising fighter.

"Her bravery shows that if a daughter of India decides to fight injustice, she can confront any adversary," he said, adding, even the British acknowledged her courage.

"When she fell fighting a British battalion, even the British Officers bowed in honour of her courage. British officers saluted her even after her death," he said.

Veerangna Uda Devi belongs not just to the Pasi community but to the entire nation, the BJP leader said.

He also termed Uda Devi's martyrdom site in Lucknow a symbol of both Dalit pride and India's freedom struggle.

"Veerangana Uda Devi came from the Dalit community, and she sacrificed her life in this very region of Lucknow. Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar also lived and worked here. For me, it is a matter of great pride that my karmabhoomi is associated with both Uda Devi and Baba Saheb," he said.

"In the 1857 revolt, Uda Devi not only challenged the British government but also the social order that had kept her community at the margins for centuries," he said.

Singh said Uda Devi showed that women could use weapons, fight wars and defeat British soldiers. "They are in no way less capable than men." The minister highlighted the growing role of women in India's defence forces and mentioned Operation Sindoor.

"From the heights of Siachen to the depths of the ocean, Indian women are strengthening the nation's security," he said.

Singh also referred to cultural beliefs about the origins of the Pasi Community, saying it had historically been associated with courage and protection.

He said the community had played a notable role in the 1857 uprising and the subsequent peasant movements.

Singh mentioned Madari Pasi as one such fighter, describing him as a symbol of resistance against oppression.

"Madari Pasi stood like a saviour for farmers. His contribution to the movement against injustice cannot be forgotten," Singh said. PTI CDN VN VN