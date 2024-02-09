Rajnath hails decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao served the country in difficult times and his statesmanship and contributions were exemplary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday following the government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on him.

The defence minister also welcomed the announcement to bestow Bharat Ratna on former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that Rao, Singh and Swaminathan will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Rao, who served as the prime minister of a Congress-led coalition government from 1991 to 1996, is credited with ushering in historic economic reforms along with then finance minister Manmohan Singh.

Charan Singh, who served as the prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980, was a champion of farmers' rights. Swaminathan is known as the architect of India's green revolution.

"Delighted to learn that the Government of India is going to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narsimha Rao Garu. He served the country in difficult times. His vision, statesmanship and contributions to our nation were exemplary," the defence minister said on X.

He said Charan Singh played an important role in strengthening India's democracy.

"I am very happy with the decision to give Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister and farmer leader, Chaudhary Charan Singh ji. Chaudhary Saheb worked all his life for the welfare of farmers, labourers and other weaker sections of the society," he said.

"He has also played an important role in strengthening India's democracy. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for the decision to award him Bharat Ratna," he said.

Singh said Swaminathan's seminal work in agriculture research brought a big and positive change in the sector.

"He was instrumental in strengthening India's food security. Our nation has been benefitted tremendously by his research, mentorship and contributions," he added.

"I thank PM Shri @narendramodi as the Government of India has decided to honour him with 'Bharat Ratna'," Singh said on the microblogging platfrom.

The government had earlier named former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, a champion of backward empowerment, and L K Advani, a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is credited with charting the course of its rise through the 1990s, for the country's highest civilian honour. PTI MPB RC