Rajnath hails US Defence Secretary Austin's contribution in boosting India-US defence ties

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Laos with a focus on implementing the new initiatives rolled out to bring peace in the Indo-Pacific under the framework of the Quad.

In perhaps their last meeting before the incoming Trump administration takes charge, Singh described Austin as a great friend of India and said his contribution to boost India-US defence partnership has been exemplary.

The defence ministry said both sides agreed to continue the momentum achieved in the last two-and-a-half years through growing convergence to strategic interests and enhanced India-US defence cooperation.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, Lloyd Austin. He has been a great friend to India.

"His contribution towards strengthening India-US defence partnership has been exemplary," Singh posted on X.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conclave in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners.

It is understood that India's plan to procure 31 Predator high-altitude long-endurance drones from American defence major General Atomics under the foreign military sales route at a cost of nearly USD 4 billion figured in the talks. The deal was sealed last month.

Singh also held separate talks with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, Australia's Pat Conroy and Defence Minister of New Zealand Judith Collins.

"The two leaders commended the progress achieved by the India-US defence partnership, based on increased operational coordination, information-sharing and industrial innovation," the defence ministry said on Singh-Austin talks.

"Both sides recognised the remarkable progress made under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions and ground mobility systems," it said.

In the talks, Singh emphasised the need for both sides to work together on the agreed deliverables including the new regional maritime initiative for training in the Indo-Pacific and the first-ever Quad-at-sea ship observer mission.

The defence minister also referred to the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific logistics network pilot project to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly.

"Both sides affirmed support to the growing defence innovation collaboration between the two governments, businesses and academic institutions fostered by India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem by providing them with more joint challenges, funding opportunities and visibility," the ministry said in a statement.

The defence minister also recalled his visit to the US in August.

During the visit, the two sides firmed up the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and a pact on deployment of liaison officers.

"Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen the military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," the ministry said.

The India-US defence cooperation has been on an upswing in the last few years.

In June 2016, the US designated India a "Major Defence Partner" paving way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology.

The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

The two sides also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for inter-operability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties.

The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries. PTI MPB KSS KSS