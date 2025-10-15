Rajnath holds bilateral talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin here on Wednesday, during which the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting.

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.

Singh held a meeting with the Brazilian vice president in New Delhi, the defence ministry said.

"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," it said in a statement.

They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment," the ministry said.