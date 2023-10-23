Rajnath interacts with Army soldiers in Assam's Tezpur

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India's stature has grown on the international stage and a strong and brave military is one of the main reasons behind it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

In an address to soldiers at the headquarters of Army's 4 Corps in Tezpur, Assam, Singh commended the armed forces for relentlessly ensuring safety and security of the nation.

"The nation will be forever indebted to the brave soldiers," he said.

The defence minister reached Tezpur ahead of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He will celebrate Dussehra with Army troops in Tawang and perform Shastra Puja on Tuesday.

After his arrival at the 4 Corps, Singh interacted with the troops during a 'Barakhana'.

In his remarks, Singh highlighted that the valour and commitment of Indian soldiers is recognised all over the world. He added that India's stature has grown on the international stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a strong and brave military is one of the main reasons behind that progress. He expressed confidence that India will find itself among the top three economies of the world by 2027.

The defence minister recalled his recent visit to Italy, during which he paid rich tributes at Montone memorial (Perugia Province) built for Naik Yaswant Ghadge and other Indian soldiers who fought in the Italian campaign in World War II.

Singh also mentioned about the contribution of Indian soldiers, who are maintaining peace and security in different parts of the world, through UN peacekeeping missions, the defence ministry said in a release.

In his address, Singh appreciated the concept of Barakhana, stating that it brings together all ranks to eat together as the members of the same family. “Being among you at this Barakhana shows that more than just our position, we are a family and together we are the protectors of our country,” he said.

The defence minister described Indian military as a true example of brotherhood and oneness as they work and stay together in the same barracks and unit, despite being from different states and backgrounds. He commended the efforts of the armed forces and their families for their sacrifices and always ensuring the safety of the motherland, the defence ministry said. PTI MPB KVK KVK