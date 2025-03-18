Rajnath meets Dutch counterpart Berkelmans, says look forward to deepen defence partnership

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Dutch counterpart Ruben Berkelmans on Tuesday here and held discussions on broad range of subjects including Indo-Pacific and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Singh said the two leaders looked forward to "further deepen and elevate" the bilateral defence partnership.

The defence ministry here said in a statement that the two ministers explored the possibilities of collaboration in shipbuilding, equipment and space sectors, optimising the complementariness in skills, technology and scale of the two countries.

"Delighted to meet the young and dynamic Defence Minister of Netherlands, Mr. Ruben Berkelmans in New Delhi. We reviewed the full range of India-Netherlands defence cooperation. We look forward to further deepen and elevate our defence partnership. The areas of our discussion included defence, cyber security, Indo-Pacific and emerging technologies like AI," Singh said in a post on X.

The two leaders discussed elevating the bilateral cooperation in areas like defence, security, information exchanges, Indo-Pacific and new and emerging technologies, the statement said.

They also discussed working together in domains like AI and related technologies, besides connecting the respective defence technology research institutes and organisations, it said. PTI KND KVK KVK