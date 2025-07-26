National

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajnath Singh Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with CDS General Anil Chauhan, and others pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who made supreme sacrifices to ensure India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains," Singh said.

"Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service," he said in a social media post.

Rajnath Singh Indian Armed Forces Kargil Vijay Diwas Vijay Diwas Kargil 1999 Kargil war