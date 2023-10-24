Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' in Tawang; lauds troops for guarding border with unwavering commitment

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday performed "Shastra Puja" in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang and celebrated Dussehra with Army soldiers at the strategically key region near the frontier with China.

Advertisment

Singh, accompanied by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, also carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and lauded the troops for guarding the border with "unwavering commitment and unparalleled courage." In an interaction with the soldiers after visiting Bum-La and a number of other forward posts, Singh asserted that there is no option but to bolster the country's security apparatus in view of the current global scenario.

The defence minister said all efforts are being made to strengthen the nation's military prowess through indigenous production of defence equipment.

"No amount of appreciation is enough for the way you are guarding the border in difficult circumstances. I want to tell you that people of the country are proud of you," he told the troops.

Advertisment

The defence minister expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their "unyielding spirit, unwavering commitment and unparalleled courage" while guarding the borders in tough conditions, and ensuring that the nation and its people are safe.

After performing Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) with the troops at Tawang, he noted that Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil.

In his address, he described the "righteousness and dharma" of the brave armed forces personnel as the living testament to the ethos of the festival of Vijayadashmi.

Advertisment

The defence minister said the valour and commitment of the armed forces is one of the main reasons behind India's rising stature globally and that it is now among the most powerful nations.

Singh cited India's success in the economic sphere as one of the reasons for the country's growing global profile. But at the same time noted that if the armed forces hadn't guarded the country's border effectively, then its stature would not have risen.

The defence minister's celebration of Dussehra with the soldiers at the strategically important location close to the LAC comes at a time when India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years.

Advertisment

Singh has been performing "Shastra Puja" during Dussehra for the last several years, including during his tenure as the Union Home Minister in the previous NDA government.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The Army has significantly bolstered deployment of troops and weaponry along the nearly 3,500 km-long LAC, including in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors following the eastern Ladakh standoff. PTI MPB DV DV