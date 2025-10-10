Rajnath pitches for co-development of military hardware by India, Australia

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India and Australia stand at a "pivotal juncture" to re-position their defence relations and work towards a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

In an address at a roundtable in Sydney, Singh invited Australian business leaders to "collaborate and innovate" with India to build advanced platforms and develop cutting-edge technologies and play the role of enablers of peace and security in the region.

The defence minister is on a two-day trip to Australia.

India welcomes Australian companies to co-develop and co-produce high-end systems, including propulsion technologies, autonomous underwater vehicles, flight simulators, and advanced materials, he said.

"Under the banner of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2020, we stand at a pivotal juncture to re-position our defence relations, not merely as partners, but as co-creators of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said at the India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable.

Singh also welcomed Australia's proposal for a reciprocal provision of defence articles and services agreement.

"We welcome this initiative. Importantly, Australia has identified India as a top tier partner, removing certain regulatory barriers to enable easier technology sharing. This is a testament to the trust and confidence that bind us," he added.

The defence minister underlined the vast opportunities that lie ahead for the two nations.

"There are huge opportunities for co-production of naval vessels and sub-systems, ship repair, refits and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) support in India for Australian and partner nation vessels, joint research and development in autonomous systems and green shipbuilding technologies," he said.

By diversifying supply chains, building joint capacities and investing in innovation, the two nations can contribute to a resilient, secure, and self-reliant Indo-Pacific, he said.

"I invite the Australian business community to invest, collaborate, and innovate with India." "Together, we can develop cutting-edge technologies, build advanced platforms, and ensure that our industries are not just suppliers, but strategic enablers of peace and security in the region," Singh underscored.

The defence minister urged them to seize this moment to build a partnership that is not only economically beneficial but also strategically transformative He underlined that the ventures can help build interoperable platforms aligned with the strategic objectives of both nations.

Highlighting possible areas for partnership, Singh said India with its robust shipbuilding capabilities, diverse manufacturing bases and a growing ecosystem of private sector innovators, stands ready to be a trusted partner.

"Our shipyards have a proven track record in building and maintaining a wide range of naval platforms. Indian yards can offer refit, mid-life upgrades, and maintenance services to the Royal Australian Navy and vessels under Australia's Pacific Maritime Security Programme," he added.

Singh noted that the India-Australia defence partnership is at a "defining moment" and the convergence of the strategic interests, combined with the energy of the industries and the vision of the leadership, gives the nations a unique opportunity to shape the future together.

The defence minister underlined that initiatives such as 'Make in India', 'Production Linked Incentive' schemes and digital transformation have created an enabling environment for innovation and investment in India.

Singh added that the defence production ecosystem is being continuously liberalised through policy interventions and simplification of compliance mechanisms. PTI MPB ZMN