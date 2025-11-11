Rajnath pitches for 'digital sovereignty'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called upon the military to extend its approach of self-reliance to the digital domain for control over algorithms, data architectures and encrypted networks.

"True strategic autonomy will come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware," he said in an address at a defence conclave.

Singh underlined the need to not only acquire new innovations, but create the conditions where niche products thrive through sound processes, agile institutions, and a spirit of collaboration.

He pitched for an approach that unites soldiers, the scientists, the start-ups and the strategists.

The defence minister underscored the need to extend "Aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) beyond manufacturing indigenous systems to "digital sovereignty" saying control over the algorithms, data, and chips that power platforms was crucial.

"We are encouraging secure, indigenous software stacks, trusted semiconductor supply chains, and home-grown AI models trained on Indian data." "Amidst all the excitement about machines and algorithms, we must remember that technology is not meant to replace human judgement, but to amplify it," he said.

"We must also invest in the ethical, psychological, and legal dimensions of these emerging technologies. India, as a civilisational power, can and must lead the conversation on responsible and humane use of military technology," he said.

Singh pressed on the fact that technology must be seen not only as a force multiplier, but also as a resource optimiser.

He supported leveraging technology and data analytics in the capital procurement process to improve decision-making and ensure optimal use of every resource.

"In many advanced nations, the concept of life-cycle cost is deeply woven into their procurement frameworks. Recently, I have directed that we too must begin to assess these sustenance costs right at the inception stage of every procurement proposal," he said.

"This will help us see the full picture, not only what we invest today, but what we must sustain tomorrow," he said.

The defence minister also called for building systems and ecosystems that make the creation as well as adoption of new technology natural, swift and self-sustaining.

"If our foundations are strong, our institutions agile, our minds open, and our collaboration seamless, then every new technological wave will not overwhelm us. It will propel us," he said.

"We will not merely adapt to revolutions made elsewhere, but become the architects of revolutions born here." While Singh stressed on absorbing and adapting to disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and quantum computing he said the true test of advancement lies in how the apparatus functions.

"The power of technology is not limited to devices or algorithms; it lies in its all-encompassing nature -- the way it redefines every process, system, and decision that contributes to national security." "Harnessing technology is not just about adding new tools; it is about making our institutions more agile, anticipatory and adaptive, and creating a defence architecture that learns continuously, responds instantly and evolves relentlessly in tune with the pace of change," he stated.

Singh asserted that high-speed data link, AI-driven algorithm, quantum computing and autonomous systems will achieve less without quick internal processes and robust human and institutional capacity to absorb and apply them effectively.

He highlighted that much of defence readiness rests on "invisible technologies which include secure data architectures, encrypted networks, automated maintenance systems, and interoperable databases." PTI MPB ZMN