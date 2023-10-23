Rajnath reaches Assam ahead of Dussehra celebrations at Tawang

Tezpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Assam's Tezpur on Monday, ahead of his visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh where he will celebrate Dussehra with the security forces and perform Shastra Puja.

Advertisment

Singh interacted with the troops at 'Barakhana' at the 4 Corps headquarters, and appreciated the concept that it brings soldiers of all ranks to eat together as members of a family.

"Being with you at the 'Barakhana' shows that more than our position, we are a family and together we are the protectors of the nation," he said.

"The Indian military is a true example of oneness and brotherhood as they work and stay together in the same barracks and units, despite being from different states, religions and backgrounds," he added.

Advertisment

Singh commended the efforts of the armed forces, and their families for their sacrifices in ensuring the safety of the country.

"The nation will be forever indebted to the brave soldiers," he said.

He also highlighted the contribution of Indian soldiers to maintaining peace and security in different parts of the world through UN peacekeeping missions.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC of 4 Corps Lt Gen Manish Erry, and other senior officers were present. PTI DG SOM