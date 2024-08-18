Rajnath releases Karunanidhi coin, calls him titan of Indian politics

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday released as Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi, and was effusive in his praise of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, calling him a "titan" of Indian politics.

Singh released the coin in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, who received it.

"Karunanidhi is one of the most revered leaders of our country. A man whose influence extended far beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi was a titan of Indian politics, a cultural stalwart and a relentless advocate of social justice," Singh noted.

The Dravidian champion's political journey is a story of resilience, determination and deep-rooted connection with the people. His tenure as a five-time chief minister is marked by his remarkable ability to address the needs of the common people, he said.

"While navigating the complex waters of Indian politics, he was not just a regional leader, but a national figure whose influence was felt across the country," the union minister said.

He further said that Karunanidhi, fondly addressed as 'Kalaignar', understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.

"His participation in national politics, his role in coalition government and his interactions with leaders across the political spectrum reflected his commitment to the idea of India," he added.

Karunanidhi's advocacy for federalism was rooted in his understanding of India’s unity in diversity and he recognised that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate different voices, cultures, and identities. "His insistence on state rights, was a call for a more balanced and equitable distribution of power within the Union," the minister said.

Karunanidhi emerged as a leader in the 1960s, a period of major transition in post-independence India. Those were the days when several regional parties emerged and even managed to form the government. From Punjab to Tamil Nadu, this trend was very much evident. In many north Indian states, SVD (Samyukta Vidhayak Dal) coalition governments were formed.

"While many regional parties that emerged during that time have vanished, Karunanidhi provided such a strong foundation to the DMK that it remains the only regional party of the 1960s continuing to hold power even today," he pointed out.

Recalling Karunanidhi's association with the BJP-led NDA in the past, Singh said that despite ideological differences, the former played a constructive and positive role in supporting the then A B Vajpayee government. "His support was crucial, on issues of national importance, and during significant events." He recalled that Karunanidhi demanded that chief ministers should be allowed to hoist the tricolour on national days, although it was the governors who were performing that duty.

"His voice had an impact, and it was decided that only the chief minister would hoist the flag on Independence Day. In this way, Karunanidhi also became the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu to hoist the flag on August 15, 1974," he said.

All through his career, Karunanidhi maintained strong relationships with national leaders from various political parties, Singh said. "His ability to work with leaders across the political spectrum while remaining true to his principles is a testament to his statesmanship. These relationships were not just about political alliances but were rooted in mutual respect for each other's contributions to the nation." "Karunanidhi fought for democracy, and dedicated his life to bringing positive changes. The NDA government under PM Modi also believes in the power of democracy and cooperative federalism. India is not only fulfilling the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people, but is also providing hope to people that democracy delivers development and empowers people," the defence minister added.

He further said that Centre's commitment to development is "beyond partisan politics", and pointed to its decisions to establish Defence Industrial Corridors both in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to illustrate his point.

These corridors were aimed at boosting the domestic defence manufacturing sector and reducing reliance on imports.

Stalin recalled the many welfare initiatives launched by Karunanidhi in the past in various fields including education and healthcare.

His father "is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu," he said and recalled Karunanidhi's struggle to ensure that CMs hoisted the tricolour on August 15 and hailed him for his strong pro-democracy stand.

Earlier, Singh and Stalin paid floral tributes at the Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina here. They were accompanied by DMK MP Kanimozhi, State Minister Udhayanidhi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP state chief K Annamalai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings on the occasion. Their messages were shared by Stalin on social media platform X.

In his message, the PM said Karunanidhi "was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society".

"He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu, as well as national progress," he added.

Gandhi said Karunanidhi's socially progressive vision and unwavering dedication to empowering people paved the way for millions to live a life of dignity.