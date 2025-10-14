Rajnath releases second volume of CDS Gen Chauhan's new book on building a future-ready force

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's new book reinforces the doctrinal, strategic and policy frameworks essential for building future-ready military capabilities aligned with India's national security objectives, officials said on Tuesday.

The book, "Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India’s Military, Shaping a Future Ready Force" has been released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

"This strategic compendium provides critical insights into the evolving operational landscape, encompassing multi-domain warfare across cyber, space and cognitive dimensions while addressing India's defence imperatives in managing national borders and shaping power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region & Indo-Pacific theatre," it said.

The book reinforces the doctrinal, strategic and policy frameworks essential for building "future-ready military capabilities" aligned with India's national security objectives, the HQ IDS said.

This is the second volume of the book, "Ready, Relevant and Resurgent: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India’s Military", also released by Singh, in May.

"An indispensable resource for Military Strategists & Defence Planners committed to realising the vision of a Sashakt, Surakshit, Samridh and #ViksitBharat by 2047.#ReadyRelevantResurgent #AtmanirbharBharat," the post said.

The first volume offers deep insights into the ongoing transformation of the Indian armed forces, driven by jointness, integration and self-reliance, to meet the demands of 21st century warfare and secure national interests.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said in his previous book that there is a rising uncertainty in the nature, type and timing of future threats in the "stormy geopolitical arena" of the 21st century.

Gen Chauhan, in his book, emphasises that the armed forces need to build capabilities to conduct integrated multi-domain operations across the spectrum of conflict.