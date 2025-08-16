Rajnath, Revanth Reddy pay homage to Shibu Soren at his ancestral village in 'Shraddh' ceremony

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday equated Shibu Soren to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said that the former chief minister of Jharkhand had dedicated his life to uplifting the poor.

Singh, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, MP Pappu Yadav, BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, among others, visited Nemra, around 70 km from the state capital Ranchi, to attend the 'Shraddh' ceremony of Soren.

"As far as I have known him, he was of a simple nature. If any warrior has taken birth in a tribal community after Birsa Munda, it was 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren. His loss is irreparable. He was very simple. He dedicated his life to the poor. I came to pay tributes to him on behalf of the Centre and my party," Singh said.

Shibu Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, with his head tonsured and clad in tribal dhoti and kurta, and a 'gamcha' on his shoulders, was seen performing the 'Shraddh' rituals as people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

The Jharkhand CM also met Rajnath Singh, Revanth Reddy and others, and greeted common people and inspected the dining arrangements.

Both his sons and his brother Basant were also tonsured, while his wheelchair-bound mother Roopi, and wife Kalpana were also present.

Rajnath Singh and Baba Ramdev also touched the feet of Roopi Soren, who blessed them.

Choubey said Shibu Soren's journey from the forests of Jharkhand to Parliament was incredible.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the 'Shraddh' ceremony of the former Jharkhand chief minister.

The 81-year-old political leader died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. His death marked the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder played a key role in Jharkhand's creation.

"In view of the high footfall, massive security arrangements have been made. A dedicated control room has been established at Nemra to manage public safety and traffic regulation," an official said.

"The security deployment includes 10 IPS officers, 60 deputy superintendents of police, 65 inspectors, and over 2,500 police personnel.

"Multi-agency teams comprising police, administrative staffers, and volunteers will remain operational 24/7 to ensure effective crowd management, emergency response, and law and order," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been camping in the village since August 5.

He has directed senior officials to ensure seamless coordination for services such as transportation, sanitation, food distribution, healthcare, accommodation, and public safety.

"To facilitate smooth movement, more than 300 e-rickshaws are operating between the designated parking zones and the event site. Three large parking areas have been developed, each equipped with bio-toilets.

"Additionally, rest areas and dedicated pedestrian pathways have been constructed for the ease of visitors," the official said.

Catering arrangements have been made at three large dining pandals, where traditional 'Shraddh' meals and prasad are being served.

A special exhibition and memorial gallery has also been set up to commemorate the life and legacy of Guruji, as Shibu Soren was popularly known.

The exhibition features photographs from his political career, with a particular focus on his contributions to tribal welfare and public service.

The 'Shraddh' ceremony is witnessing significant public participation.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar), Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, is one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights of tribals.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist A K Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto during a public meeting at Golf Ground, Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions.

Soren's grassroots mobilisation against feudal exploitation is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, steered by him and others, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

Soren's influence was not confined to state politics.

He was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka. He became a Rajya Sabha MP in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as Union Coal Minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006. PTI NAM ACD