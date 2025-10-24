Rajnath reviews Army's 'Thar Shakti' exercise near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, Oct 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the Indian Army's 'Thar Shakti' exercise near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district and lauded the armed forces for their courage, professionalism and operational preparedness in desert warfare.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer, observed the exercise at the Laungewala border post, where hundreds of soldiers showcased advanced combat skills and integrated warfare capabilities in desert terrain. The drill featured modern platforms, including robotic mules, drones, robot dogs, Ator N1200 vehicles, tanks and helicopters, reflecting India's growing focus on technology-driven warfare.

He interacted with troops and senior officers during the exercise.

"Paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 War, at Laungewala War Memorial in Rajasthan," he said on X.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister visited the historic Tanot Mata temple near the border, where he was accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.

At the temple, Singh was received by BSF DIG Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Commandant Vikash Narayan Singh.

He offered prayers, performed 'Jalabhishek' at the adjoining Mahadev temple and tied a sacred cloth to a khejri tree near the Manasa Mata shrine, a traditional ritual symbolising wish fulfilment.

Singh also viewed the unexploded bombs dropped by Pakistani forces during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which remain preserved in the temple complex as a testament to faith and divine protection.

"Feeling blessed after visiting Tanot Rai Mata Mandir in Jaisalmer. The energy of this Temple is immense," the defence minister said.