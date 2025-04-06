Rajnath reviews operational readiness of Indian Navy at Karwar naval base

Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and the maritime security situation, as he interacted with top commanders of the force during a conclave hosted at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

In his address during the Naval Commanders' Conference, the Union minister asserted that it is a "necessity to reorient the future roles" of the armed forces, amid the present "unpredictable geopolitical landscape".

Singh reiterated that India stands for a free, open and rules-based order in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as he urged the commanders to "assess the changing circumstances" and plan and resource accordingly, while remaining alert and prepared.

"Security is an ongoing adaptation process, wherein there is a need to keep assessing, planning, and coming out with new ideas. We need to analyse how India can make its role more effective," he said.

The first phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2025 was held at Karwar base, while the second phase will take place in Delhi from April 7-10.

Singh reviewed the maritime security situation, operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and the future outlook during the inaugural phase of the conference this year.

This is the apex-level, biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top naval commanders.

It plays a pivotal role in emphasising India's role as a 'preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean Region, bolstering the Navy's contribution to regional peace, security, and stability.

The conference took place after the defence minister's series of engagements at the key base, including flagging off of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR.

"It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the defence ministry on the conference.

Singh interacted with the naval commanders, with deliberations focussing on addressing contemporary security paradigms, formulating the way ahead to further the combat capability of the Navy, and addressing strategic, operational and administrative aspects.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Addressing the commanders, Singh commended the Indian Navy's contribution in strengthening India's maritime security, surpassing the expectations of the people in every situation, and displaying continued commitment towards serving the nation with new energy and innovation.

Referring to the view of some global experts that the "21st century is Asian century", Singh said India will have a crucial role to play in it. "It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world," he said.

Emphasising that national security is of paramount importance to the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said it has always been ensured that the requirements of the armed forces are fulfilled.

"The speed at which the work of naval modernisation is being carried out for the last 10-11 years is unprecedented. Induction of new platforms, state-of-the-art equipment has significantly enhanced our naval prowess and the morale of our brave sailors.

"It is a testimony to the fact that we are always standing with you in your preparations," he said.

Singh also called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to fulfil the commitment to reforms in the defence ministry.