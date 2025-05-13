Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS and 3 services chiefs

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the country's top military brass on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The meeting reviewed the security situation along the Western frontier and related issues, officials said.

This comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.