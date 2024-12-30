Rajnath Singh and General Dwivedi visit Mhow-based Army War College

Mhow (MP), Dec 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited the Army War College (AWC), where they were briefed on the institute's role in shaping future military leaders for warfighting across the spectrum of conflict.

Commandant Lieutenant General HS Sahi briefed Singh and General Dwivedi on the role and significance of the Mhow-based premier institute towards training and empowering military leaders for warfighting, an official release said.

He explained them about the key advancements in training methodologies such as the integration of jointness in multi-domain operations, infusion of technology in the curriculum, and collaborations with academia, industries, and universities along with training of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) officers.

Lt Gen Sahi highlighted the AWC's contribution towards military diplomacy through training of officers from friendly foreign countries, the said.

The defence minister, who was warmly received at the college by the commandant, also visited the Infantry War Memorial, where he paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes and saluted their bravery and supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Singh, accompanied by the Army chief, visited the AWC, Infantry School, and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) during his two-day trip to Mhow, a town in Indore district.