Rajnath Singh arrives at Karwar naval base in Karnataka

Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka, where he will soon flag off Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR.

The Union minister arrived at the naval base around 1 pm where he was given a Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground.

The defence minister landed at the key base in a military chopper, and is scheduled to spend a few hours here, with a number of engagements lined up.

During his visit to the base in the afternoon, he will also inaugurate some newly developed infrastructure at the key naval site, officials earlier said.

The Navy is expanding the crucial naval base as part Project 'Seabird'.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will flag off #INSSunayna as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR with 44 personnel from 9 navies embarked onboard, from #Karwar today," the Office of Raksha Mantri posted on X on Saturday.