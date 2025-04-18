Rajnath Singh arrives in Lucknow on three-day visit

Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday night on a three-day visit, said a press statement.

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other senior officials, who presented him with shawls and bouquets.

The Lucknow MP will inaugurate the "MP Sports Mahakumbh" at the K.D. Singh Babu Stadium on Saturday, the statement said.

Following the sports event, the minister will hold a series of meetings with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, it said. PTI CDN AS AS