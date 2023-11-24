Rajnath Singh attacks BRS govt over corruption, says no corruption in BJP-ruled states

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Attacking the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and family rule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no one can make allegations of corruption in BJP-ruled states.

"After the BRS government was formed, corruption rose sharply in Telangana. You must be watching that there is an inquiry also going on against this government. There are corruption charges against his (KCR) family members,” he said, addressing an election meeting in Medchal.

However, no one can point a finger of corruption charge against any of the BJP-ruled state governments in the country, he claimed.

"If the BJP forms its government here (in Telangana), then it won't be 'Family First' here, it will be 'Telangana First," he said, attacking the 'first family' of the state.

Since independence, most Congress governments have faced corruption allegations, he claimed, adding that even their ministers had to go to jail on such charges.

"You have seen Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and now Narendra Modi government has been in office for the past over nine years. No one can make a single allegation of corruption against any of the BJP ministers nor did any minister have to go to jail,” he claimed.

The defence minister also attacked KCR over "non-fulfillment of promises" made to the people of Telangana, including giving one job to every family, providing three acres of land to Dalits, and waiving loans.

“Whatever promises he (KCR) made, he did not fulfill them,” Singh alleged.

He sought to know how many youths got jobs and pointed out that exam papers of recruitment tests were leaked.

Singh claimed that no one would dare to leak question papers if BJP is elected to power in the state.

The senior BJP leader charged that none of the work of the BRS government was corruption-free and there has been corruption in everything.

Once the BJP government is formed in Telangana, all those who have indulged in corruption will be sent to prison, he said.

Noting that corruption cannot be addressed by making speeches, he said changes have to be made in the system for that. The Modi government has done that, he said, citing the example of Direct Benefit Transfer, whereby financial assistance now directly reaches beneficiaries of Central government schemes.

Singh reminded the people that the BRS government has been in power in Telangana for the past 10 years, and claimed that the "big" commitments made by Chandrasekhar Rao about changing the face of Telangana have yet not been fulfilled.

He claimed that while other states are witnessing fast-paced development, Telangana did not.

Recalling the BJP's old ties with the state, he said that in the 1984 general elections, the party had won only two seats in the country, one from Gujarat and the other seat from Telangana.

The BJP has headed the government in Gujarat for the past 27 years and ensured rapid development, making it a model state, he claimed.

"I want to ask Chandrasekhar Rao what is the reason for Gujarat progressing fast whereas development has not taken place in Telangana despite you being in the power for the past 10 years. The people want to know," he said.

He further said, "Atal ji made three states -- Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand," and added, "I want to ask BRS leaders why when fast development is happening in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, even after 10 years there is no development in Telangana." He however added, "There is potential for development in Telangana. People are hardworking. They have capacity and skill." Stating that Telangana is close to PM Narendra Modi's heart and he wants the state to be developed on the lines of BJP-ruled states, Singh said Modi had recently inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in the state.

"We cannot tolerate the step-motherly treatment Telangana is getting, and that’s why our (Central) government took up several projects in Telangana, including in health sector,” he said.

Stating that the BJP has vision, mission and passion for development, Singh appealed to the people to support the party in the polls.

The minister said that India's stature has increased on the world stage under PM Modi, adding, “India has now become a strong country and we have said India will not provoke anyone but will not tolerate if someone provokes us”.

Alleging that the BRS and AIMIM view terrorism with a religious lens, he said everyone needs to be alert against terror and BJP would eliminate terrorism.

Speaking of BJP's fulfilled promises from its election manifesto in the general elections, he pointed out the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution (which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir), criminalising the practice of triple talaq, and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Singh also highlighted BJP's promises in its Telangana election manifesto, including the implementation of the UCC, making an OBC person the chief minister of Telangana and abolishing religion-based reservation. PTI VVK SJR GDK ANE