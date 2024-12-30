Rajnath Singh, Gen Dwivedi offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Ujjain (MP), Dec 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Monday.

Singh said he felt blessed after having darshan of Lord Mahakal.

The minister, who wore a saffron-coloured dhoti, prayed for about 20 minutes in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

He later meditated in the Nandi Hall of the temple.

Singh is on a two-day visit of Madhya Pradesh from Sunday.

Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country.

On Sunday, Singh addressed Army personnel at the more-than-two-century-old Mhow cantonment in Indore district. He also paid tributes at the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar in Mhow. PTI COR LAL GK