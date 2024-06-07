Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi, says NDA identified as family that upholds coalition dharma

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been identified as a family that "upholds coalition dharma" and asserted "coalition is not a compulsion but a commitment" for it.

In a long post in Hindi on X, he also congratulated and extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being unanimously elected again as the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha.

Singh on Friday proposed Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the proposal was seconded by his party colleagues Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari as well as top NDA leaders.

"As his Cabinet member and colleague, I have worked with him very closely for the last ten years, and his working capacity, efficiency, vision and credibility in the country are acknowledged by all. It is a matter of great joy for all of us that the NDA government, which has been serving India and Indians for the last ten years, has received the mandate for the third time," he wrote in the post.

Singh said for the first time after 62 years since 1962, a politician is going to become the prime minister of India for the third consecutive time.

"The NDA family has grown due to Modiji's leadership, efficiency and vision. Since the time of Atalji, the NDA has been identified as a family that upholds coalition dharma. For us, coalition is not a compulsion but a commitment," he said.

And, to achieve the huge goal of building a developed India under the leadership of the prime minister, "we have to take India forward as a capable, self-respecting, prosperous and strong nation", the senior BJP leader said.

The Central government has completed its successful ten years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. In these ten years, there has been a "revolutionary change in the condition, direction and mood of India", Singh added in his post.

"In the last ten years, the country has reached a stage where not only the citizens of India but all the countries of the world believe that along with being developed, our country has the ability to give leadership and new direction to the entire world," the senior BJP leader said.

"As a result of the unprecedented work done in India under the leadership of Modiji in the last ten years, India has moved towards strengthening itself not for decades, but for centuries. Many congratulations and best wishes to him," he added.

While the BJP has got 240 seats, the NDA has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha after a high-stakes general elections. PTI KND AS AS