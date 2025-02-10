Rajnath Singh inaugurates India, iDEX, Karnataka Pavilions at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions at Aero India 2025 here on Monday.

The India Pavilion showcases the design, development, innovation and manufacturing capabilities of domestic defence industries through state-of-the-art products and technologies, according to an official release.

It signifies the ‘Flight of Self-Reliance,’ encapsulating synergy among the three Services and the space sector, as well as India's journey toward becoming a global aerospace and defence powerhouse.

Singh visited various stalls set up in the pavilion and interacted with company representatives, inspecting their products.

More than 275 exhibits were displayed at the India Pavilion through various mediums, representing the complete defence ecosystem of the country, including Defence PSUs, design houses, private companies, MSMEs, and start-ups.

The exhibits featured marquee platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Combat Air Teaming System, and Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter.

"At the iDEX Pavilion, leading innovators are showcasing indigenously developed products spanning a wide range of advanced domains, including Aerospace, DefSpace, Aero Structures, Anti-drone systems, Autonomous Systems, Robotics, Communication, Cybersecurity, Surveillance & Tracking, and Unmanned Ground Vehicles," the release stated.

The India Pavilion also included a dedicated section highlighting the winners of the ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX) scheme, showcasing their groundbreaking work in critical and niche technologies.

The defence minister also unveiled three publications on the occasion—iDEX Report 2024, iDEX Coffee Table Book, and iDEX Finance Manual.

"The iDEX Report and Coffee Table Book highlight key milestones of the defence innovation ecosystem, celebrating the contributions of innovators and stakeholders. The iDEX Finance Manual simplifies existing finance procedures to enhance project execution speed and facilitate ease of innovation for iDEX winners," it stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pavilion showcased cutting-edge technologies from the state’s defence and aerospace industries, highlighting Karnataka's robust ecosystem, supported by over 2,000 SMEs.

Aero India 2025 is held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, from February 10 to 14.