Rajnath Singh inaugurates statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, musuem in Tawang

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang.

Singh, who could not travel to Tawang due to inclement weather, virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam, a Defence spokesperson said.

The Defence minister recognised Major Bob Khating's crucial role in establishing Indian administration up to McMahon Line in February 1951, highlighting Tawang's strategic significance.

He commended the Indian Army and local communities for their initiative in creating the museum, which will celebrated Major Khating's contributions and serve as a symbol of national unity.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in C Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari, 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior civil and military officials, he added. PTI CORR UPL RG