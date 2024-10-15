Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for naval radar station in Telangana

Vikarabad (Telangana), Oct 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy's Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at Damagudem forest area in the district.

It is the Navy's second VLF communication transmission station in the country.

INS Kattabomman Radar Station at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu was the first of its kind, a Telangana government release said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, while addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said it was a proud moment for Telangana as the project (radar station) is important in terms of national security.

Refuting the allegations made by BRS leader K T Rama Rao, that his party is opposing the construction of the radar station in Vikarabad district as it would create ecological imbalance, Reddy said it was the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime which gave land and permissions to the Centre.

"In December 2017, Telangana government’s Forest and Environment Department gave the clearance. As per the GO issued then, 2,900 acres of land at Dhamagundam Forest area were given for the project," the Telangana BJP chief said.

Reddy further said the project was conceptualied in 2010 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

The union minister said as there is a need to cut some trees to construct the radar centre, Rs 130 crore was deposited with the Forest department by the Defence Ministry.

Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the project is being taken up in 2,900 acres of land by felling 12 lakh trees.

Reddy said out of the 2,900 acres of land there will not be any construction in 1,500 acres. "Not even a single plant will be removed in 1,500 acres," he asserted.

Accommodations for the naval staff would be constructed in some parts of the land, he said.

The union minister appealed to political parties not to create controversies out of the project. PTI VVK SJR GDK KH