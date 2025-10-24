Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Oct 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Tanot Mata temple near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, and praised the Border Security Force for its courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to national security, officials said.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer, was accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.

At the temple, the defence minister was welcomed by BSF DIG Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Commandant Vikash Narayan Singh.

After offering prayers, Singh performed ‘Jalabhishek’ at the adjoining Mahadev temple and tied a sacred cloth to a khejri tree near the Manasa Mata shrine, a traditional ritual for the fulfilment of wishes.

Singh also viewed the unexploded bombs dropped by Pakistani forces on the temple premises during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which have been preserved as symbols of faith and divine protection.

"Visiting the Tanot Mata temple is a matter of great pride for me. I feel truly blessed," Singh said.