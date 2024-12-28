Rajnath Singh on 2-day MP tour from Sunday; to visit army establishments at Mhow

Mhow (MP), Dec 28 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, will arrive at Mhow in Indore district on Sunday, a state government release said.

Advertisment

Singh, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, will visit different army establishments at Mhow cantonment, the release said on Saturday.

Both will pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at his memorial, built on his birthplace, in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment on Sunday, Rajesh Wankhede, secretary of the Ambedkar Memorial Society, told PTI.

“Around 1 pm, Singh and Dwivedi will visit the Ambedkar memorial and pay tributes to the architect of the Constitution here,” he added.

Advertisment

As per army sources, Singh will visit three premier training institutes – Army War College, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Infantry School – apart from the Infantry Museum and Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow. PTI COR LAL NR