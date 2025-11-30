Rajnath Singh reviews cutting edge defence innovations at DMSRDE

Kanpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reviewed a series of newly developed indigenous military products at the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) here, underscoring the city's expanding importance in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, official sources here said. Singh arrived in the afternoon amid tight security, with traffic briefly halted along the GT Road stretch leading to the DMSRDE campus. He travelled directly from the airport to the DMSERDE by road. Singh paid floral tribute at the statue of former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and then held a closed-door review meeting with DMSRDE Chairman SB Kamad and senior scientists. Officials showcased a range of next-generation defence materials and equipment through live demonstrations and a detailed briefing, a senior official said. According to an official present at the meeting, the presentation highlighted several breakthroughs aimed at boosting the army's operational capabilities and enhancing battlefield protection. Singh spent nearly an hour examining the innovations and interacting with the research teams behind them. Following the review, he left for a private event in the city. The defence minister's visit is being viewed as encouragement to Kanpur's emergence as a growing hub for defence research, innovation and advanced military manufacturing. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL