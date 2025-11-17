Rajnath Singh submits SIR form

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday submitted his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form at his residence for further processing, officials said.

The defence minister handed over the completed SIR form to Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Singh.

Singh, who represents is the MP from Lucknow, reviewed the formalities before submitting the document, they added.

Phase two of the SIR exercise, an intensive voter list revision conducted by the Election Commission, began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

The states and Union Territories where the SIR has been announced are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately. PTI ABN SKY SKY