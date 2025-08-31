Rajnath Singh to attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations here on September 17, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

The event, organised by the central government, will be held at the Parade Grounds in the city.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, under Nizam rule, was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Speaking after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast at Borabanda, alongside BJP leaders and workers, Kishan Reddy said the celebrations will be held on a grand scale at Parade Grounds, according to a release from Telangana BJP.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister further said that ‘Vishwakarma Day’ will be observed as National Labour Day. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday will also be celebrated.

The Centre has been officially organising 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in the city since 2022.