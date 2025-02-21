Rajnath Singh to be the chief guest IIT Mandi's 16th foundation day

Mandi (HP), Feb 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the 16th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, to be held on 24th February, a statement issued by the institute on Friday said.

The institute will also recognise outstanding contributions through the Foundation Day Awards, honouring students, faculty, alumni and staff for their exceptional achievements in academics, research, sports and professional excellence.

A video screening highlighting IIT Mandi's journey and accomplishments will also be shown on the occasion.

The award categories include the Young Faculty Fellow Award, Young Achiever Award (Faculty/Alumni), the Students’ Academic Excellence Award and the Students’ Tech Award, the statement said.

Established in 2009, IIT Mandi has been reaffirming its commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation, and world-class technology education, it added.