Rajnath Singh to commission ICG ship Samudra Pratap in Goa on Jan 5

Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Pratap', the first of two pollution control vessels, in Goa on Monday.

The vessel is equipped with advanced systems to detect oil spills, enabling comprehensive pollution response operations within the Exclusive Economic Zone and beyond.

"It is capable of high precision operations, recover pollutants from viscous oil, analyse contaminants, and separate oil from contaminated water," the Indian Coast Guard said.

Defence Minister Singh will commission the ship Samudra Pratap at Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco, in South Goa on Monday, it said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

As per the ICG, the ship built by the Goa Shipyard Limited has over 60 per cent indigenous content.

The 114.5 metres long and 4,200-ton vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, significantly enhancing the ICG's pollution response, fire-fighting and maritime safety and security capabilities.

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, automated power management system, and a high-capacity external firefighting system, as per the ICG.

The ship will be based at ICG's Kochi base.