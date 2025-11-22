Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Haryana pavilion at International Gita Mahotsav on Monday

Kurukshetra, Nov 22 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana pavilion at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav on November 24 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Maha Aarti' here on November 25, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The 21-day International Gita Mahotsav began on November 15.

With the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs, Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being organised in 50 countries. This time, Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state.

The government spokesperson said that on November 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana pavilion at the International Gita Mahotsav.

A three-day International Gita Seminar will also be inaugurated at Shrimad Bhagwad Gita Sadan, Kurukshetra University on the same day, said the spokesperson.

To make the festival grand and memorable, the entire city is being decorated with lights. A massive cleanliness drive is also being carried out across the city.

The International Gita Mahotsav has emerged as a grand platform to preserve, promote and celebrate the country's fading folk heritage.

On November 25, PM Modi will participate in a ceremony organised at Jyotisar on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the spokesperson said.

Around 1.5 lakh devotees from across the state are expected to attend the event.

Every major intersection in Kurukshetra is being decorated based on the theme of the Mahabharata. All temples of the city will also be illuminated with decorative lights.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena announced that lakhs of devotees and Sikh congregations from across Haryana and neighbouring states are expected to participate in the event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Elaborate arrangements will be made for security, traffic movement, parking and crowd management, he said.

Meena informed that approximately 160 acres of land near Jyotisar has been designated for the congregation.

Traffic will be diverted through National Highway 152D to facilitate the smooth entry of devotees. Duty rosters for officials have also been finalised, he said.

Meena further noted that ahead of the main event, four 'Nagar Kirtan' yatras travelling across the state will converge in Kurukshetra on November 24. All necessary arrangements for their reception have been completed. PTI COR CHS DIV DIV