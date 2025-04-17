Rajnath Singh to unveil Maharana Pratap's statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Apr 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Friday, where he will unveil a statue of Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap, an official said.

Singh will arrive at the Chikalthana airport here around 4.30 pm, he said on Thursday.

The minister will then unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap, the 16th century ruler of Mewar, at 5 pm in Cannought Place, CIDCO. He is also scheduled to interact with defence industry representatives at a hotel at 6 pm, the official said.

He will then fly to Lucknow around 7 pm, he added.