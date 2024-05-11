Rajnath slams Kejriwal, says Modi will become PM for 3rd time and complete his term

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh tore into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday over his remarks on Narendra Modi and asserted that the latter will become the prime minister for the "third time" in a row and "complete his term".

Advertisment

In a long post in Hindi on X, Singh also said due to the disappointment of an impending defeat, "the entire INDI alliance, including the AAP, has lost its mind".

A day after his release from jail on interim bail, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on Modi, alleging that the prime minister is on a "one nation, one leader" mission to impose "dictatorship" by putting all opposition leaders behind bars and "politically finishing off" those in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a gathering at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters here on Saturday, Kejriwal said Modi is asking for votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the latter will be the prime minister's successor after he "retires" on turning 75.

Advertisment

Singh slammed Kejriwal for his remarks and exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"After being released from jail on interim bail, the kind of baseless things AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has said about the BJP today, it is becoming clear that in this election, the BJP and the NDA are going to achieve a spectacular victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Due to the disappointment of defeat, the entire INDI alliance, including the Aam Aadmi Party, has lost its mind," he said on the microblogging platform.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is "unable to decide on its leadership", is trying unsuccessfully to "speculate about us", Singh added.

Advertisment

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail on Friday in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

In his address, the AAP chief also said his party will be part of the next government at the Centre and will get full statehood for Delhi.

Further slamming Kejriwal for his remarks on Modi, Singh said "the entire NDA alliance, including the BJP, is fighting this Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will become the prime minister for the third time and complete his term. There is no doubt about this neither within the BJP nor within the NDA nor in the minds of the countrymen".

Advertisment

The defence minister said while Modi is a "symbol of credibility in politics", Kejriwal is a "symbol of the crisis of credibility in politics".

Modi is in the "mind of the BJP" and the faith that the country has in the prime minister's leadership and the acceptance he has in the minds of people, nothing is even close to that for the leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc, he said.

"This country is confident that by becoming the prime minister for the third time, Modiji will further strengthen the resolve to build a developed India and will take it to new heights," Singh added. PTI KND RC